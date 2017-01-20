By NATION CORRESPONDENT

Lands owned by a governor, Anglican Church and a private firm might be repossessed if investigations by the National Land Commission (NLC) prove that they were illegally acquired.

The ownership of the several pieces of land near the upcoming ultra-modern Infinity Industrial Park off the Ruai-Ruiru bypass in Kasarani is being probed after it emerged the parcels were meant for public use.

An acre at the industrial park costs Sh30 million.

NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri confirmed there was an ownership dispute.

Mr Swazuri said in a letter to the Chief Land Registrar on November 3, 2016, “We have received a complaint from Kasarani MP, Mr Njoroge Chege, that the above titles lie on land meant for public purposes.”

Mr Swazuri ordered a probe on allegations that the parcels might have been possessed without valid documents.

The parcels were earmarked for two schools, a market and a nursery unit.

A scrutiny of documents at the Nairobi county government showed that the disputed parcels are LR9368/93 (10 acres) possessed by Mr Chris Ngari Gitimu.

LR 9363/71 (10 acres) is under the possession of K Mbugua, Nancy W Mbugua, G. Kamau & K. Mbugua and was meant for a primary school.

The three-acre LR 9363/74 is possessed by Equilab Technologies Ltd and was meant for a market while LR 9363/21 possessed by Kimowa Enterprises Ltd was meant for an early childhood centre.

The Anglican Church (Nairobi Diocese) possesses the 10 acre LR9363/70 where the Mothers Union intends to build a Vocational Training Centre for women.

On Thursday, Bishop Joel Waweru of the Nairobi Archdiocese said he was aware of the NCL intervention but said they had provided the relevant documents.

Mr Chege cautioned the church against committing its members to the land.