Lands PS told to stop interfering with investigations

The ministry of Lands has been warned against interfering with investigations on the determination of ownership of a disputed piece of land in Parklands where a family was mercilessly evicted and there house demolished.

This comes after a court order issued to National Lands Commission (NLC) to stop investigating the unlawful demolishing a residential house belonging to Sadrudin Habib Kassam Kurji, who is said to have lived there for 20 years on December 4th 2016.

Three senior officers from the ministry have raised concern with the interference of the case by the Principal Secretary Mariamu Elmaawy who has issued letters to them.

One of the letters to the senior official has been given 21 days by the ministry to show explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for allegedly being involved in the issuance of the title deed (L.R No 1870/1/337) leased in the name Frank Logistics Limited.

The three who refused to be named since they were implicated in the case said that the PS Ms Elmaawy was interfering with the independence of the National Lands Commission and trying to undermine and intimidate officers and curtailing their mandate.

“In view of the seriousness of this allegation, you are hereby called to show-cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against you on the account of your alleged action,” read the letter by the PS.

The letter added that if he did not respond within 21 days disciplinary action will be taken without further reference to them.

Another official alleged to have been involved in the case from the ministry of lands also received a compulsory leave to take effect from December 22.

“While on leave you are directed to keep off your duty station and you should not perform any official duties,” the letter said.

However, speaking on phone, Ms Elmaawy declined to comment on the issue saying she was not in office at the moment.

“Let me not say anything as of now please. I am not in the office,” said Ms Elmaawy.

The NLC on December 6, said that they had received complaints from various interested parties regarding the land — Land Reference Number 1870/1/337 and 1870/1/338 — located along Jalaram road in Parklands.

Nairobi County had conducted investigation and had confirmed that the disputed land belongs to Mr Nazmudin Kurji family.

Governor Evans Kidero told journalists that although the lease had expired since it was issued in 1904 no other party had applied for it and hence the reason to demand NLC for the list of renewals.