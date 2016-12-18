By MARY WAMBUI

President Uhuru Kenyatta has failed to contribute money in aid of the construction of a church's office complex in Gatundu South, falling victim to a new law barring politicians from donating at harambees ahead of next year’s elections.

Addressing members of the PCEA Kimunyu church at the groundbreaking ceremony, President Kenyatta said the law, which came into effect Sunday, barred him from donating but promised to his support when the ban is lifted.

“For now, the law bars me from making a contribution towards this noble project but I promise that when the right time comes, we shall stand together and complete the building,” he said.

The law prohibits aspirants for political office from fundraising eight months before elections and those who contravene it risk disqualification.

The President said the General Election will be held despite the opposition alleging a plot to rig them.

“Let us not be distracted by the opposition talk. Let us focus on mobilising our people to register as voters, as well as develop our country in our different capacities,” he said.

Thika town MP Alice Ng’ang’a said the opposition has no right to tell the electoral commission how to do its work.

“We will not allow the opposition to dictate how the IEBC will conduct its mandate. Let those tasked with auditing the register do their work,” she said.

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi said the opposition is bent on distracting the President from his development goals.

“They have realised that they cannot compete with your development record and are attempting to distract you,” Mr Wamatangi said.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria urged the church and international community not to wait until it is too late to talk to politicians inciting people to violence.

He said Mr Raila Odinga’s refusal to sign an accord for peaceful elections and his recent announcement that he will not accept the outcome of next year’s elections is tantamount to incitement.