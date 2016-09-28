Lawyer roots for gender rule at Deputy CJ interview

By BRIAN MUREITHI

Senior Counsel Joyce Majiwa on Wednesday said the Constitution should be amended to eliminate the capping of maximum number of MPs.

She told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that the amendment would allow for nomination of women if the elected number does not meet the two-third gender rule.

She also said political parties should be compelled to give a formula to achieve the gender threshold.

Ms Majiwa was the fifth applicant for the post of Deputy Chief Justice to be interviewed by JSC.

She said she has been practicing as a lawyer for 27 years.