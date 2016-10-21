By STELLA CHERONO

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Friday sent messages of condolence to the family of songstress Achieng’ Abura.

In his message, President Kenyatta said the country had lost an accomplished musician and her death is a big blow not only to her close family, relatives, friends and fans but also to the country’s music industry.

“We are indeed filled with grief and a deep sense of loss. But even as we mourn Ms Abura, let us also celebrate her life and achievements,” President Kenyatta said, adding that the musician was a good and inspiring figure in the music industry as well as a great mentor to upcoming musicians.

He commiserated with the family of the gifted songstress and a talented composer, saying he prayed that God would give them strength and grace to bear the loss.

Mr Odinga, who is in London, said the country and the music scene have lost an icon of musical creativity, who was gifted and prolific in composition, production and performance.

“Mama Ida and I join family, friends and fans in the country and from around the world in mourning her sudden death,” Mr Odinga said.

Ms Abura died at Kenyatta National Hospital’s private wing, where she had been admitted after falling ill.

She had on several occasions stated on her social media platforms that she was sick. She also stated that she was struggling with her weight.

In an interview with the Business Daily a few months ago, she lamented that she had found it difficult to take her son, who was suffering from sickle cell anaemia and a heart condition, for medication.

A statement by Ms Sandra Awiti sent on behalf of the family stated that Ms Abura battled a short illness for which she was receiving treatment.

“We thank the Almighty God for her time here with us, for her music, and for her efforts towards social prosperity and harmony,” the family said.

Born Lydia Achieng Abura, she came to the music scene in the early 90s with a gospel album “I believe”.