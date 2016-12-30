By BRIAN MOSETI

Various leaders and ordinary citizens paid their respects to veteran politician John Keen at his funeral on Friday.

Although one of the requirements was that there was to be no politicking at the ceremony, politicians still aimed their barbs at President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale accused the ruling Jubilee government of trying to change election laws so as to rule forever.

"The [Election Laws (Amendment) Bill is in the House for discussion and as [the] Senate we shall oppose it. Inside that amendment is an attempt to allow some people to rule over other people ad infinitum," he said.

Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi Kanchori, for instance, decried how the appointment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman was conducted.

"One of the candidates for chairman scored more than 80 per cent, the other scored lower," he said, adding: "The results of the interviews must be made public and reason given why number two was chosen over number one".

Some of the leaders in attendance were Cord principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka and Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery.