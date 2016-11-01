By SILAS APOLLO

Learning was disrupted at Maseno University on Tuesday morning as students engaged police in running battles over the death of their colleague.

Some stormed lecture halls and ejected lecturers who had reported to work.

The irate students also blocked the Kisumu-Busia road, prompting police to restrict movement in Maseno Township.

Gunshots could be heard in the university premises as police lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the students chanting war songs.

STORMED VILLAGE

The chaos broke out on Monday night following reports that a student had been killed by a villager.

The learners later stormed Mabungo Village and engaged villagers in battles to avenge the death of the third-year student.

The ensuing chaos led to the death of a villager.

"What happened yesterday was a reaction by students aggrieved by the death of their colleague. A villager died in the process," said University Director of Communications Owen Mc'Onyango.

He said the university had asked police to investigate the people behind the death of the villager.

MOTORISTS' PAIN

"Since it was dark in the night, it would be difficult to ascertain whether the villager was killed by students or people who took advantage of the situation," he said.

Kisumu County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim on Monday condemned the students' behaviour.