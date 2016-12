By NATION REPORTERS

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has released the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination at Shimo la Tewa High School in Mombasa.

Only 88,928 candidates out of 577,253 attained C-plus and above.

This number is higher than the 522,870 who sat for the examination last year, an increase of 54,383 candidates.

There were 9,158 centres across the country.

The following is a list of some of the top achievers:

Moses Nduati

Mean grade A

Kagumo High School (Nyeri County)

Cheruto Doreen

Mean grade A

Moi Girls High School (Uasin Gishu County)

Cheruto Doreen scored an A. She attended Moi Girls High School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. PHOTO | DAVE OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Ondieki Moraa Angela Melody

Mean grade A

Alliance Girls High School (Kiambu County)

Muli Raymond

Mean grade A

Moi High School (Embu County)

Omego Okerio Solomon

Mean grade A

Nyambaria Boys (Nyamira County)

Lokwee Chepkemei Phoebe

Mean grade A

Tirioko Alliance Girls High School (Baringo County)

Saikwa Waweru Brian

Mean grade A

Kapsabet High School (Nandi County)

Muthini Brian Kaindi

Mean grade A

Alliance Boys High School (Kiambu County)

Ahmed Maryam Mohamed

Mean Grade A-.

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed (Mombasa County)

Ahmed Maryam Mohamed, with her father, scored an A-. She attended Sheikh Khalifa in Mombasa County. PHOTO | RUSHDIE OUDIA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Tanui Derrian Kandie

Mean grade A-

Kapsabet High School (Nandi County)

Nyaboga Ann Joan

Mean grade A-

Alliance Girls High School (Kiambu County)

Sangura Lucas Owen

Mean grade A-

St Joseph's Boys High School (Trans Nzoia County)

Oyuko Mathias Olweny

Mean grade A-

Chavakali High School (Vihiga County)

Ajwang Quinter Otieno

Mean grade A-

Kisumu Girls High School (Kisumu County)

Mathenge Michelle

Mean grade A-

Precious Blood Riruta (Nairobi County)

Mathenge Michelle scored a mean grade of A- from Precious Blood Riruta in this year's KCSE exams. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kilimo Isaac

Mean grade A-

St Patrick's Iten (Elgeyo-Marakwet County)

Macharia Gregory

Mean grade A-

Alliance Boys High School (Kiambu County)

Ahmed Mohamed Ali

Mean grade A-

Light Academy (Mombasa County)

Joseph Alexis Mukuria

Mean grade A-

Njoro Central Secondary School (Nakuru County)

Qaliti Roba Halakhe

Mean grade A-

Alliance Girls High School (Kiambu County)

Kariuki Lord Duncan Ndegwa

Mean grade A-

St Mary's Boys (Nyeri County)

Chebet Faith

Mean grade A-

Mary Hills Girls High School ( Kericho County)

Chebet Faith of Mary Hills Girls High School celebrates with her family on December 29, 2016 in Kericho after scoring an A- in the KCSE examination. PHOTO | VIVIAN JEBET | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Did you score an A or A- in the 2016 KCSE? Congratulations! The Daily Nation wants to make a star of you. Send your name, mean grade, and name of school on WhatsApp to 0711777008, or call 0719038430 or email [email protected]