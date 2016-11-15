They also accuse him of engaging in corruption, conflict of interest, intimidating staff and arbitrarily transferring staff.

In the petition addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Bunge Forum, Persons Living with Disability and Nakuru Women Entrepreneurs accuse the NYS boss of irregular hiring, procurement and service delivery.

By MAGDALENE WANJA

A group of Nakuru residents and lobbies has filed a petition with the National Assembly seeking to force National Youth Service (NYS) Commandant Isack Ndirangu to retire.

The petitioners accuse Mr Ndirangu of abusing his office and want the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) compelled to explain why it has not acted on their case.

The groups have threatened to storm the NYS premises in Gilgil in protest if action is not taken against the officer.

SH600M TENDER

They also accuse him of engaging in corruption, conflict of interest, intimidating staff and arbitrarily transferring staff.

The petitioners cite a construction project that was commissioned at the institution’s premises in Gilgil at the cost of Sh600 million, accusing Mr Ndirangu of failing to float its tender in line with the procurement law.

STATE PROTECTION

“The tendering process for the construction should be relooked into, the company (that won it) be investigated and correct procedure be followed,” the petitioners say.

The groups claim the officer enjoys protection from senior government officials, who allegedly support his conduct and activities.

“With the pronounced cartel operating at NYS Gilgil headquarters and other institutions, it is imperative to overhaul the entire NYS system to ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability,” the petition states.

KICKBACK

Nakuru County Youths Bunge Forum President Philip Ngok said local youths had been locked out of opportunities at the institution.

“The institution should be directed to offer opportunities to the locals, especially the youth, women and disabled,” he said.

Steve Githuka, a member of the disability community in Nakuru, claimed he was asked to give out a 20 per cent kickback before he could be awarded a tender he was seeking from the institution.