A consumer lobby wants Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner-General John Njiraini to resign over a contract worth billions of shillings that was awarded to a foreign company in 2012.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) told the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee chaired by Eldas MP Adan Keynan that Mr Njiraini should be held responsible for the contract, now estimated at Sh18 billion.

It was given to Swiss company SICPA Security Solutions SA Limited for the printing of Excise Duty stamps on goods sold in the country.

Cofek Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro made a presentation before the House team at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, which punched holes in the deal, saying the contract did not represent value for taxpayers’ money.

“In another world, KRA Commissioner-General John Njiraini would have resigned a long time ago because of this scandal,” said Mr Mutoro.

“He should quit because of it. These procurement scandals are now common.”