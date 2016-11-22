MCA charged over false Rio Olympics claim

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Segero Ward MCA Obadiah Kosgey was on Tuesday charged with claiming per diem from the Uasin Gishu County Assembly alleging he attended and represented the clerk at the Rio Olympic Games.

Mr Kosgey faced two counts of using his passport illegally on September 22.

The passport is said to have had a false endorsement to show that he travelled to Brazil for the Olympics Games.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh200,000.

Meanwhile, Ben Ekumbo, who was found with bales of Nike-supplied Team Kenya uniforms, appeared in court Tuesday.

Police applied to detain him for seven days pending the conclusion of investigations.

State Prosecutor Eddie Kadebe said the police want to conduct thorough investigations into the case as the kits scandal had tainted Kenya's image.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta called for investigations to establish who messed up with Team Kenya's preparations and caused the loss of money intended for the games.

Mr Ekumbo opposed the application, saying he is diabetic and was also preparing the country's swimming team for international championship.