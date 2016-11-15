By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

Double World Indoor 1,500m silver medallist Daniel Komen will on Tuesday take his Sh150 million fraud case against lawyer Ramadhan Ali to the anti-corruption watchdog.

As Mr Komen will be filing his complaint at Integrity Centre, Nairobi, the Uasin Gishu County Assembly will be discussing the matter that faces its Speaker Isaac Terer.

Mr Komen, accompanied by his lawyer Elvis Majani, was expected to arrive at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices at 1pm.

Back home, the assembly is set to discuss allegations that Mr Terer was involved in the fraud from 2pm.

LAUNCH PROBE

Majority Leader Josephat Lowoi told Nation.co.ke that they would also use the session to launch investigations into the matter.

Related Content Komen sues Uasin Gishu speaker over Sh150m Eldoret property

“Mr Terer is a member of our institution. We have therefore decided to hold the matter today at 2pm. We will also want to hear from both the Speaker and athlete (over this matter),” he said.

Mr Komen's pain was exposed by NTV in an investigative exposé, titled Poor Millionaires, that aired on Sunday.

But Minority Leader Ramadhan Ali on Tuesday defended Mr Terer over accusations, saying the timing of the exposé was suspect considering that the speaker has expressed interest in a political seat.

TERER SUED

Mr Terer is eyeing the Kesses parliamentary seat in next year's elections.

Mr Komen has already sued Mr Terer at at the Environment and Lands court in Eldoret through through law firm Wambilianga, Majani and Associates.

The case comes up for hearing on November 24in Eldoret under a certificate of urgency.

The runner has also taken the case to the Advocate Disciplinary Committee where he wants Mr Terer punished for professional misconduct besides being compelled to refund the cash involved.

FRESH PROBE

Meanwhile, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has called for fresh investigations by police and land experts over the issue to establish the truth.

Mr Sudi claimed that there were ‘political figures’ he did not name out to taint Mr Terer’s image.

“The athlete could have been a victim of a ring of shylocks preying on desperate athletes in the country,” he said.

Reported by Ayumba Ayodi, Stanley Kimuge and Wycliff Kipsang.