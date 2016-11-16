County Assembly Speaker Bernard Mung’ata said proper procedure had been followed and that the governor has seven days to respond to the allegations listed in the notice.

Key among the issues in the notice is an alleged fictitious payment of Sh89 million for the de-silting of the Maruba Dam and the award of a contract to build an access road to a clearing and forwarding firm.

The notice filed on Wednesday by Ndalani Ward Rep Stephen Muthuka accuses Dr Mutua of breaching the Constitution, procurement laws and the County Government Act.

By STEPHEN MUTHINI

The notice indicates Dr Mutua and his leadership violated procurement laws when they awarded the contract to de-silt the dam in December 2015.

DANIDA FUNDS

“The works are purported to have been done in January and February 2016 but, during the period in question, Machakos County was experiencing El-Nino rains and the desilting could not have been done,” Mr Muthuka says in the notice.

Mr Muthuka claims the payment was made by the county government on a false certificate that was not backed by actual works on the ground.

The governor, he alleges, also presided over an irregular transfer of Sh161 million in DANIDA funds from the county government coffers to personal accounts.

The alleged use of county funds to mount signposts promoting Dr Mutua and his Maendeleo Chap Chap party is also another ground advanced for his ouster.

He is accused of launching projects funded by county funds and branding them as if they were Maendeleo Chap Chap programmes.

BANK LOANS

The MCA also accuses the county boss of irregular borrowing from banks without authorisation of the county assembly and failure to channel all revenue to the official bank accounts.

“The governor and the county government has set and maintained an M-Pesa line and paybill number 656500 to which money was and continues to be paid," he claims

"However, the same is not deposited into the county government accounts and is instead withdrawn and consumed at source, contrary to provisions of the County government Act."

Other reasons given for Dr Mutua's removal include alleged mismanagement of Sh600 million in the department of transport, roads and public works and irregular purchase of vehicles by the county government.

AMBULANCES

“The governor and the county government procured 70 ambulances, amounting to Sh145 million, and 140 TIDA Saloon vehicles, amounting to Sh219 million, without following the Public Procurement and Disposal Act,” Mr Muthuka charges.

Seven county government officials are battling the allegations in court.

County Assembly Speaker Bernard Mung’ata said proper procedure had been followed and that the governor has seven days to respond to the allegations listed in the notice.