By MAGATI OBEBO

By AGGREY OMBOKI

Tension ran high at Mochengo polling centre in Nyacheki on Wednesday after a member of Kisii County Assembly opened fire to disperse rowdy youths.

Bassi Bogetaorio County Rep Boniface Okenye shot in the air thrice after being attacked by ODM supporters over bribery claims, disrupting the by-election pitting Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement against President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party.

In the poll, ODM's Naftal Onkoba is facing off with Jubilee Party's Boniface Okenye

Both candidates have complained of voter bribery.

Mr Okenye, an ODM MCA, has been been campaigning for the Jubilee candidate, Mr Magoma.

The county lawmaker jumped onto a motorbike and fled the scene soon after the incident.

Nyamache police chief Japheth Mwirichia said the shooting was sparked by a fight between ODM youths and Jubilee supporters.

He said police were looking for Mr Okenye in connection with the incident.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi was prevented from accessing the polling station.

Separately, Kitutu Chache North MP Richard Onyonka was forced to flee Naikuru PAG Primary polling station after a group of youths attacked him.

The lawmaker used a vehicle that had been hired by pressmen.

At Mochengo polling station, Bonchari MP Zebedeo Opore's car was stoned by the rowdy youths. He drove away from the scene with shattered windows.