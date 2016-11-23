He is accused of slapping her on the left cheek and kicking her in the lower abdomen.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

An MP accused of assaulting his colleague at the Office of the President on Monday was rearrested moments after he was freed on bail in Nairobi.

Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel (ODM) was on Wednesday driven away in a police vehicle with a civilian registration number moments after leaving the Milimani Law Courts.

The swift arrest left Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and the former leader of the outlawed Mungiki sect, Maina Njenga, who were waiting for the lawmaker, in bewilderment.

Earlier, Mr Lempurkel had denied assaulting nominated MP Sarah Korere (Jubilee) at Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery's Harambee House office on November 21, 2016.

SH200,000 BAIL

Mr Lempurkel allegedly assaulted and injured Ms Korere. He is accused of slapping her on the left cheek and kicking her in the lower abdomen.

As he appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Joyce Gandani, a Nissan X-Trail and a police vehicle fitted with a siren pulled up at the parking bay and waited for Mr Lempurkel to leave the cells.

After paying the a Sh200,000 cash bail, Mr Lempurkel emerged from the basement cells ready to enjoy his new found freedom.

But he was wrong.

Police bundled him into the waiting police car and drove off to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters for “ further interrogation.”

FURTHER PROBE

Ealrier in court, a defence lawyer had opposed the assault charge levelled against the MP but State prosecutor Daniel Karuri said “ investigations had completed and the prosecution was ready to carry on with the case.”

Ms Gandani upheld Mr Karuri’s request and the charge was read to the accused.

Supporters of Mr Lempurkel, dressed in Red Shukas, thronged the courtroom to follow the proceedings while others, led by a rights activist John Kisimir, demonstrated outside the court building.

They accused the Jubilee administration of harassing them and violating their rights in many ways.

On learning that Mr Lempurkel had been re-arrested, the demonstrators proceeded to Parliament Buildings to stage more demos.