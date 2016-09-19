Policeman attached to MP Sakaja sustains head injuries after falling off a car
Monday September 19 2016
A police officer attached to MP Johnson Sakaja is in hospital with serious head injuries after falling off a car in Mlango Kubwa on Sunday.
Constable Michael Ndirangu of Parliament Police Station was hanging on the side of Mr Sakaja's Toyota Land Cruiser on Juja Road near Mlango Kubwa when he lost his grip and fell off the car.
He was rushed to Radiant Hospital for initial treatment before he was transferred to Nairobi Hospital.
Mr Sakaja was among MPs who attended a Jubilee rally in Mlango Kubwa to drum up support for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2017 General Election.