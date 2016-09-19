By ANGIRA ZADOCK

A police officer attached to MP Johnson Sakaja is in hospital with serious head injuries after falling off a car in Mlango Kubwa on Sunday.

Constable Michael Ndirangu of Parliament Police Station was hanging on the side of Mr Sakaja's Toyota Land Cruiser on Juja Road near Mlango Kubwa when he lost his grip and fell off the car.

He was rushed to Radiant Hospital for initial treatment before he was transferred to Nairobi Hospital.