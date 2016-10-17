M-Pesa service experiences transaction delay

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Mobile money transfer service M-Pesa is experiencing a technical hitch but a team is working to solve the problem.

On its twitter page, Safaricom said: "We're experiencing transaction delays with M-Pesa service. We're working to resolve the issue. Apologies for inconvenience."

The problem, if persistent, will become a draw back despite the firm moving the server to Kenya from Germany last year and then upgrading it.

Prior to April 2015, users were perpetually complaining of transactions delays especially on weekends and holidays.

This is because the server could only handle 320 transactions per second.

However, after the overhaul, Kenyans made transactions worth Sh4.1 billion last year and the firm increased its customer base.