By JOHN NJAGI

A group of Orange party MPs have stormed Parliament Police Station to demand the arrest of Nominated MP Sarah Korere, who on Monday fought with his Laikipia North colleague Mathew Lempurkel.

The close to 10 lawmakers on Tuesday accused police and the Jubilee administration of "selectively applying the law".

Since Mr Lempurkel is behind bars, they said, Ms Korere should also be locked up because they both broke the law when they traded blows in Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery's office.

MP BANNED

Dozens of Mr Lempurkel's supporters also camped outside the station and Parliament demanding the MP's release.

Their protests came hours after Mr Nkaissery announced in Mombasa that he had banned the Laikipia North lawmaker from setting foot in his Harambee House office.

A Nairobi court on Tuesday released the MP on Sh200,000 cash bail but he was rearrested moments later for undisclosed reasons.

This angered his supporters more and they have demanded his release before the close of business today.