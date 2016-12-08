By ERIC MATARA

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen will today appear before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for questioning over the National Youth Service scandal.

Nation.co.ke confirmed with the Parliament media relations office that Mr Murkomen will appear before the committee at 10am.

The Senator was summoned last Thursday by the committee after it emerged that Sing’oei Murkomen and Sigei Advocates, a law firm owned by Mr Murkomen received Sh15 million from Out of Box Solutions, a firm linked to the NYS scandal.

He is expected to shed light on the law firm’s role as well as say what he knows on the NYS rip-off.

PAC had previously resolved to only receive written submissions from Mr Murkomen and Deputy President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet.