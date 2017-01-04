Wabukala to face MPs for anti-corruption agency top job vetting

Thursday January 5 2017

Retired ACK Archbishop Eliud Wabukala. He will appear before the National Assembly on Thursday for vetting as chairman of the anti-corruption agency. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

In Summary

  • Archbishop Wabukala accepted nomination by President Kenyatta to be chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.
  • Should MPs approve his nomination, Archbishop Wabukala will replace Mr Phillip Kinisu.
  • Parliament convenes a special sitting on January 17, in which Rev Wabukala’s nomination and those of IEBC would either be approved or rejected.
By JOHN NJAGI
Former Anglican Church of Kenya head Eliud Wabukala will appear before the National Assembly justice and legal affairs committee on Thursday for vetting as chairman of the anti-corruption agency.

Archbishop Wabukala accepted nomination by President Kenyatta to be chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Should MPs approve his nomination, Archbishop Wabukala will replace Mr Phillip Kinisu, who left under a cloud of controversy, when it was discovered that his company transacted business with the National Youth Service.

The fact that Mr Kinisu’s firm — Esaki Ltd — won contracts with NYS amounting to Sh35 million, somehow escaped scrutiny of the same committee during his vetting.

UNDER INVESTIGATIONS

The NYS is under investigations by EACC and Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee over the loss of Sh791 million, which has since risen to Sh1.8 billion.

Ol Kalou MP Muriithi Waiganjo, a member of the committee, confirmed that Rev Wabukala would appear before it, after which PAC would have 14 days to prepare a report and table it to the House for debate.

Parliament is expected to convene a special sitting on January 17, in which Rev Wabukala’s nomination as well as those of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission would either be approved or rejected.

Given the intricate nature of corruption and the acrimonious manner in which heads of the EACC have left office, commentators say the archbishop’s new role could greatly damage his standing in society.

