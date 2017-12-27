By SAMWEL OWINO

Members of Parliament are taking advantage of a decision by High Court Judge George Odunga to temporarily bar the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) from implementing the slashed remuneration and benefits to pick forms for a car grant worth Sh5 million.

The car grant was scrapped by SRC in the new salary structure released in July this year, which came into effect with the inauguration of the 12th Parliament in September.

A majority of the MPs were asked to pick the car grant forms, fill them in and return them to the Clerk of the National Assembly even as they wait for the hearing of the case slated for January 29, 2018.

CIVIL SERVANTS SALARIES

The quest for the car grant comes after the term of the SRC commissioners ended on December 15, a day before the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) went to court seeking to quash a Gazette notice that reduced members’ salaries, perks and other benefits.

The cuts include the scrapping of the Sh5 million car grant given to every MP, removal of certain allowances and Sh90,000 reduction in basic monthly pay.

In the recommended remuneration structure, MPs were the biggest losers.

They suffered a reduction in basic salary and lost five allowances, including the car grant.

WAGE BILL

The new pay structure for 2017-22 came into effect with the inauguration of the 12th Parliament in September.

But now the PSC has reverted to the 2013/17 pay structure to award MPs the Sh5 million car grant.

The lawmakers’ employer, Parliamentary Service Commission, opposed the move by SRC to slash the salaries of State officials in Parliament yet retaining similar pay and benefits for other State officers.

The PSC argued that the move by SRC was in contravention of Article 27 of the Constitution.

COURT CASE

SRC deputy director of communications Ali Chege on Wednesday said that due to the ongoing case in court, the previous salary stands and MPs are picking the forms in anticipation that the case might go their way.

“They are taking advantage of the case, which basically retains their previous pay pending the hearing. It would be unfortunate if taxpayers were burdened again with car grants for MPs,” Mr Chege said.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said he was not aware of the forms, adding that he was not interested in the grant.

“I have enough cars; I do not need more unless they want to buy it for my constituents,” Mr Amisi said.

Awendo lawmaker Walter Owino said he cannot speak authoritatively on the matter as he has not seen any of his colleagues collecting the forms.

SEREM BLAMED

The Nation has learnt that MPs are collecting the forms in droves but do not want to make the matter public.

A first time opposition MP was in a hurry to fill in his form on Thursday, the day Parliament had its last sitting before breaking for Christmas.

When the grant was scrapped in July, MPs hit out at the Sarah Serem-led commission, saying it was determined to reduce them to beggars.