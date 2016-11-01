Magufuli warns road firms of blacklisting

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

More by this Author

Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Tuesday warned road contractors who do shoddy jobs in Kenya that he would blacklist them in his country.

Dr Magufuli stuck to his austerity and “real development” speeches at the commissioning of the Nairobi Southern Bypass, built with a Sh18.8 billion loan from China Exim Bank to ease traffic congestion in Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and top government officials attended the event.

Dr Magufuli praised China “for believing in the African dream” and applauded the contractor, China Road and Bridge Corporation, for the good work.

He, however, warned the contractor and others that he will bar them from his country if Kenya complained of sloppy work.

“The work is good and I congratulate the contractor. I know that when a contractor is assigned work, there is usually a timeline he has to meet but ensure there are no defects. If they deny you a contract here for a poor job, I will blacklist you in Tanzania too.

Related Content Magufuli and Uhuru in deal to build roads

“We want value for money. If you build it well here, you will be building your own life and that of the people. If it has a defect, please rehabilitate it as soon as possible.”

Dr Magufuli said since the loan will have to be repaid, the road now belonged to Kenyans who should guard against vandalism.

Last year, the National Assembly passed a law banning scrap metal exports in a bid to reduce vandalism but it has not been a deterrent.

“This road is not for Kenyans alone. It is for all nationals of East Africa. It is for all Africans and even all foreigners who will pass here,” said Dr Magufuli.

IMPROVE CONNECTIVITY

In apparent reference to criticism of his stance on East African integration, he said: “We in East Africa are determined to work. We want our people to succeed. We in Tanzania want to work with Kenyans. Kenyans are our siblings. They are our friends.”

At the Ngong-Lenana Interchange, the two leaders said Kenya and Tanzania were building infrastructure to improve connectivity for the region’s people.

“We continue to push our ministers to make sure the projects we are working on are completed on time,” said President Kenyatta, referring to link roads the two countries have planned.

“When we open these roads, the people who stay on the borders, those who don’t recognise these boundaries we were given by colonialists, will be closer. Instead of dividing them, we should give them infrastructure that will bring them together,” he said.

The bypass, President Kenyatta said, would reduce congestion in Nairobi and save long-haul truck drivers about two-and-a-half hours they spend navigating through the city centre.

But for President Magufuli, the road should also benefit ordinary people. “I long for the day when I pass here and eat in local kiosks, and not in big hotels in the city. And that is what it means to create real development for the people,” he said, before making a direct request to President Kenyatta.

“You can allocate a place for them along this road or we can ask the contractor to erect stalls to be given to these people for free where they will sell their fruits, sugar cane and milk so that when guys with vehicles pass here, they can stop and eat mandazi made by local people,” he said, adding, “and as I see it, I think the President has already accepted.”

Dr Magufuli left the country soon after the event.