Mailu confirms audit on Sh5bn ministry theft

The health ministry is open to internal and external scrutiny with Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu confirming ongoing audit has raised questions about Sh5 billion expenditure.

This is in response to a story published by Business Daily newspaper, one of Nation Media Group’s publications, that Sh5 billion was looted by top ministry officials through manipulation of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS), diversion of funds, and double payment for goods.

It follows a leaked internal audit report — that the ministry has acknowledged exists —that showed the theft, five times the infamous Sh791 million National Youth Service scandal, also involved payments of millions of shillings to phony suppliers in the financial year 2015/2016.

Dr Mailu says: “The claims are based on an interim audit report which we acknowledge is an ongoing process that was supposedly leaked to the media before the Auditee(s) could respond to the matters raised therein…”

Further, Dr Mailu says the ministry is treating the audit report with the “seriousness it deserves” and that already, the Kenya National Audit Office is “on the ground auditing the ministry [of Health] 2015/16 financial reports”.

“We affirm under no circumstances will the ministry condone any acts of corruption and that the necessary action will be taken at all times to guarantee and preserve the value of taxpayer’s money,” he says.

The statement further says the ministry will communicate the outcome once “the audit process is complete.”