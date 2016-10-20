Malik Obama launched a scathing Twitter tirade against his half-brother President Barack Obama moments before the third and final presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. The older Obama took to the social media forum to criticise the president on personal and political issues in a series of tweets that resembled those of the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. In his rant which took approximately 23 minutes, Malik went as far as questioning whether the US leader was his brother. He even offered to take a DNA test and challenged Obama to do the same. In one of the tweets, he claimed that at one point, the First Lady Michelle Obama made him sleep at a hotel. It was not clear at what point this happened.

'MY BEST MAN'

“I wonder if he is even my brother. He was my best man,” read one of his tweets. “Michelle made me sleep in a hotel”.

He went on to write that Mr Trump has helped him and the American people more than Mr Obama.

“Mr Trump has done more for me and America than my brother. I was his best man but he has abandoned me. He has abandoned all of us” he tweeted.

In a bid to support Trump on his assertions that the November 8 elections will be rigged, Malik made a reference to Kenya’s elections being rigged all the time and that America should guard against “votes being stolen.”

“They steal elections in Kenya all the time,” he wrote. “We must stop America (sic) vote from being stolen. Must be fair!”

‘CANNOT KEEP US SAFE’

Turning to another target, Malik blasted the democratic presidential candidate Mrs Hillary Clinton saying that she cannot keep the US safe.

He also referenced the issue of the emails that she is alleged to have deleted.

“Hillary does not keep us safe. She doesn’t keep her emails safe! She lies and lies and lies. America needs truth!!!” he wrote.