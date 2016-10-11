Man charged for bragging about affair with school girl

By GEOFFREY RONO

More by this Author

By HENRY NYARORA

More by this Author

A man who bragged on his Facebook page that he allegedly had sex with a Standard Four girl was on Tuesday charged in a Sotik court with promoting sexual offenses with a minor.

The suspect, Calvin Mbane Alfayo alias Mohammed Alfayo is accused of promoting sexual offenses with a child contrary to section 12 (a) of the Sexual offenses Act.

The charge against the accused stated that on October 3 at Chebilat trading centre in Bomet County distributed photographs and articles, which promoted or were intended to promote sexual offences with a child.

The accused denied the charges when he appeared before Sotik Senior Resident Magistrate Bernard Omwansa.

Alfayo had appeared in court last Wednesday but was not required to take plea as investigations were not complete.

He was released on bond of Sh100, 000 and surety of similar amount.

Related Content Man who bragged about affair with minor taken to court

The case was fixed for hearing on November 21 but will be mentioned on October 25.