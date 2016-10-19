Man charged with assaulting police officer

By BENSON MATHEKA

A 38-year-old man has been charged at the Kibera Law Courts with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Mr Joel Ndungu denied that on October 14, at Ole Dume road in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, he assaulted Constable James Chege who was executing his lawful duties.

The court heard that during the incident, the accused damaged a police motor cycle.

He, however, denied a charge of malicious damage to property.

Kibera principal magistrate Benard Ochoi released him on as Sh50,000 bond with a surety of similar amount.