By MAUREEN KAKAH

A man who shot William Osewe, the owner of Ranalo Foods (also known as K'Osewe), has been charged with attempted murder.

Tom Mboya denied the charge in a Milimani court.

He was released on Sh300,000 cash bail. The case will be heard on December 23.

Mr Osewe was shot in the stomach after a quarrel on December 1 with Mr Mboya.

Mr Mboya, a licensed firearm holder, surrendered to the police and was disarmed.