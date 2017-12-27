Man charged with murder in death of nurse

By MAUREEN KAKAH

A patient who shot a nurse dead at a private clinic in Nairobi early this month was on Wednesday charged with murder.

Joseph Njoroge Mungai pleaded not guilty to the offence after prosecution told court that he was fit to stand trial.

Even though there had been earlier reports that the accused allegedly had a mental condition, prosecution said that he has been seeking medical attention for alcohol detoxification.

“A plea of not guilty has been entered but the accused to remain remanded until January 15 when the court will issue directions with regards to his bail application,” the prosecution said.

BAIL

Through his lawyer Cliff Ombeta, the accused had pleaded with the court to temporarily free him before pleading to the charge of murder.

Mr Mungai is accused of killing Faustine Mwadilo Mwadime on the evening of December 6 at the Chiromo Lane Medical Centre in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

He was first arraigned on December 8 amidst outcry from the Kenya National Nurses Union over the shooting.

He then requested the court to be allowed to seek medical attention.

HEAD WOUND

The suspect is a licensed gun holder and on the fateful day, he had been rushed to the medical centre by a relative.

He allegedly started shooting at the nurse minutes after refusing to surrender his gun to the hospital’s security personnel.

He allegedly insisted on keeping his gun as he was attended and called for help after the shooting.

The murder weapon, a short gun, was found on top of a table in the room.