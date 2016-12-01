By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

A Nairobi court has allowed police to detain a man who claimed to be a spy at the Deputy President's office.

The man said working in the office of the Deputy President and delivered a letter to activist Boniface Mwangi supposedly containing a confession by businessman Jacob Juma's alleged killers.

Senior Resident Magistrate Teresiah Nyangena issued the order after police officers sought more time to complete their investigations.

The accused, Douglas Nyakundi, will be detained for four days.

The police told the court that the accused delivered the letter and claimed to have been sent by his boss, a Mr Rono, to Mr Mwangi and attempted to extort money from him.

Mr Mwangi recorded his conversation with him on his phone in the presence of his lawyer, and that subsequently led to his arrest on November 30.

The accused allegedly promised the activist that he would give him more details on who murdered the businessman and even introduce him to the actual killers.

The accused wanted the activist to deposit an unspecified amount of money in his bank account so that he could leak to him details of an alleged plan to kill him through a stage-managed accident.

The accused also allegedly promised to testify in a case where the activist has been sued by Deputy President William Ruto for defamation.

Mr Nyakundi also claimed to be a spy at the Deputy President's office.

He is expected to be charged with attempting to extort money from Mr Mwangi.

Police are seeking to establish whether he indeed works in the office of the Deputy President as a messenger and the whereabouts of his alleged boss, Mr Rono.