A Kenyan working in Zimbabwe died while his four year-old son survived a car accident on Thursday.

Andrew Gethi's vehicle veered off the road in Plumtree town, near Zimbabwe’s border with Botswana, rolling several times.

Locals said Gethi (43), who worked for a humanitarian organisation, had just returned to Plumtree after a tour of duty in South Sudan.

He reportedly left home in the company of his son and was seen at a local bar before the accident.

According to colleagues working for humanitarian agencies in the border town, Gethi was driving back home late in the afternoon when he failed to negotiate a curve as he was driving at high speed.

His son was tossed out and fell close to their house.

They said Gethi died while he was being taken to a hospital in the town.

His four year-old reportedly survived head injuries.

Police in Matabeleland South Province said they were yet to receive a report of the accident late on Friday.