Man found guilty of attempting to extort Sh5m from City tycoon

A Nairobi businessman has been found guilty of attempting to extort Sh5 million from City tycoon Ashok Rupshi Shah.

Mr Abdulrahim Mohamed Shallo was also convicted for the offence of impersonating a member of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

However, the court acquitted him and his co accused Hiten Shah of charges of conspiracy to kill Mr Shah and seven members of his family in 2012.

The court said the prosecution did not do proper investigations and there was no evidence to connect the accused persons with the offence.

Convicting Mr Shallo for impersonation, Kibera Chief Magistrate Ann Ongijo said it was proved that he send email messages consistent in tone to Mr Shah demanding cash from him to shield his companies from investigations for tax evasion.

In the judgment, he was also acquitted of a charge of misuse of a telecommunication equipment. In mitigation, he told the court that he is remorseful and that he has a family that depends on him.

The business man pleaded for leniency saying he is hypertensive together with his two children.