Man in Nakuru magistrate attack case asks for CCTV footage

Tuesday November 29 2016

Mr Michael Kuhora Njeri appears at a Nakuru court on November 28, 2016 during a mention in a case in which he is charged with attempted murder, assault and obstruction. On November 22, 2016 at the Nakuru law courts, he stabbed Nakuru Resident Magistrate, Ms Eunice Kelly, a complainant and a policewoman officer attached to a court. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • The court directed the prosecution to supply the defence with the footage, alongside other documents before December 14 when the case will be mentioned.
  • The court is expected to issue directions over attempted murder charges against Mr Kuhora, which he admitted to on Wednesday last week.
  • According to the prosecution, Mr Kuhora prevented resident magistrate Eunice Kelly and police constable Regina Wanjiru from carrying out their duties.
By ADISA VALENTINE
A man accused of stabbing a Nakuru magistrate in court wants to be furnished with CCTV footage of what transpired.

Mr Michael Kuhora made the application through his lawyer Gacheru Ng’ang’a on Monday.

“My client, just like any other accused person, has a right to a fair trial,” Mr Ng’ang’a said.

The court directed the prosecution to supply the defence with the footage, alongside other documents before December 14 when the case will be mentioned.

Mr Kuhora was escorted back to Nakuru Prison.

The court is expected to issue directions over attempted murder charges against Mr Kuhora, which he admitted to on Wednesday last week.

According to the prosecution, Mr Kuhora prevented resident magistrate Eunice Kelly and police constable Regina Wanjiru from carrying out their duties. He is also accused of attempted murder.

ASSAULTING EDITH ADHIAMBO

Mr Kuhora hit local and international headlines on Tuesday last week when pictures of him assaulting the magistrate and two other people minutes after being sentenced to three years in prison were aired.

Apart from Ms Kelly and Ms Wanjiru, Mr Kuhora is also accused of assaulting Ms Edith Adhiambo — the complainant in his previous case — using a screwdriver.
He pleaded guilty to attempted murder when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

The electrician said he acted in that manner because he didn’t expect to receive a three-year sentence.

“I acted that way due to shock,” he told the magistrate.

He added that he was slightly drunk when he was in court, and that might have also prompted his “wild” reaction.

The case will be heard on February 16, 2017.

