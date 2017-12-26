Ex-Maseno student leader beaten to death

By FRED MUKINDA

By SAMWEL OWINO

Police are investigating a road rage incident in which a man was beaten to death by matatu conductors in Nairobi.

During the Christmas eve incident, the man was driving when his car collided with a matatu at Kamiti and Tuners junction.

A scuffle ensued between the man and crew of a matatu operated by Zuri Sacco, Kasarani police commander Robinson Mboloi said.

The angry matatu crew beat him and left him lying on the road.

He was later taken Neema Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

“We are yet to know who exactly beat him because mob injustice is not allowed in this country. We are still doing investigations and will narrow down on the main culprits,” Mr Mboloi told the Nation.

Other sources identified the victim as Joseph Kiarie Ng’ethe, a former student leader at Maseno University.

Antony Kibagendi, who vied for Kitutu Chache South parliamentary seat, and a former student leader at the Maseno University posted on his Facebook page, “Waking up to terrible news my former fellow student leader in Maseno University was killed by matatu crew at Zimmerman after the matatu hit his car. And when he stepped out to confront them, they beat him to death.”

Mr Mboloi said police are looking for the family of the victim.