By MAUREEN KAKAH

A man has moved to court to seeking to have the amended Banking Act signed into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta late last year temporarily suspended.

Boniface Odour has sued the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the Kenya Bankers Association and the Attorney General claiming the Act is unconstitutional since it was not jointly considered by Speakers of both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Mr Oduor argues that the National Assembly has no power to direct or control of CBK in formulating or implementing a monetary policy. He alleges that the Act is discriminatory to banks and financial institutions, as it fails to prescribe the penalty for noncompliance.

In addition, Oduor claims that it does not promote sustainable development, human dignity equality and deprives bank Chief Executive Officers right to freedom and security.

He further claims that the said Act is vague and if allowed to be implemented as it is, there will be instability in financial institutions.

Oduor wants it declared that the National Assembly acted unlawfully in passing it on November 18, 2015.

