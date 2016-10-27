Man shot dead outside US embassy in Nairobi

By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

A suspected Al-Shabaab terrorist has been shot dead after he stabbed a General Service Unit (GSU) officer at the heavily guarded US Embassy in Gigiri, Nairobi.

"The US Embassy confirms there was a shooting incident near the Embassy. No Embassy personnel were involved. We refer you to Kenyan authorities for further details," said a statement from the embassy.

The suspect, it is reported, was trying to forcibly gain entry into the embassy when he was blocked by the Kenyan officer at the gate.

“The attacker is a male of Somali origin. The knife has been recovered, body (is) still at the scene,” Gigiri OCPD Vitalis Otieno told Nation.co.ke.