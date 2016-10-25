By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

A 60-year-old man who claims to be the son of the late William Ole Ntimama is now seeking to have his father's remains exhumed from the grave.

George Kariuki Njoroge wants the court to issue an order for the exhumation of the late Ole Ntimama's body so that he can extract tissue samples for a DNA analysis.

Following Mr Ntimama’s death, Mr Njoroge moved to court to stop the burial of the former minister, until a DNA test was conducted. He lost the case. High Court judge Joseph Onguto ruled that the DNA tests were not urgent enough to require the burial to be stopped.

In his amended suit, he wants it declared that he is a biological son of the Ole Ntimama late and is entitled by law to have his name.

He also wants it ordered that he is entitled to inherit his property and should therefore be joined as a beneficiary of his estate.