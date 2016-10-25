Man claiming to be Ntimama's son now wants body exhumed

Tuesday October 25 2016

George Njoroge follows court proceedings on

George Njoroge follows court proceedings on September 9, 2016 where the High Court declined to allow a DNA test to be performed on late former minister William Ole Ntimama before his burial. Mr Njoroge now wants the body exhumed so that he can extract tissue samples for a DNA analysis. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • In his amended suit, he wants it declared that he is a biological son of the Ole Ntimama late and is entitled by law to have his name.
  • Mr Njoroge has sued the deceased's wife Dorcas Pedelai Ntimama, Lee Funeral Home, Kilimani location area Chief and the Attorney General.
By MAUREEN KAKAH
A 60-year-old man who claims to be the son of the late William Ole Ntimama is now seeking to have his father's remains exhumed from the grave.

George Kariuki Njoroge wants the court to issue an order for the exhumation of the late Ole Ntimama's body so that he can extract tissue samples for a DNA analysis.

Following Mr Ntimama’s death, Mr Njoroge moved to court to stop the burial of the former minister, until a DNA test was conducted. He lost the case. High Court judge Joseph Onguto ruled that the DNA tests were not urgent enough to require the burial to be stopped.

In his amended suit, he wants it declared that he is a biological son of the Ole Ntimama late and is entitled by law to have his name.

He also wants it ordered that he is entitled to inherit his property and should therefore be joined as a beneficiary of his estate.

He has sued the deceased's wife Dorcas Pedelai Ntimama, Lee Funeral Home, Kilimani location area Chief and the Attorney General.