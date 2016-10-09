By MATHIAS RINGA

More by this Author

Former Peruvian Vice-President Raul Diez Canseco Terry has endorsed Kenya as the best safari destination in the world.

The 68-year-old said the Maasai Mara National Reserve was the leading park on the planet and a paradise for visitors.

“When it comes to safari, I have never seen anything as magnificent as the Mara. I first came to Kenya 20 years ago,” he said.

“I have visited many places but Kenya stands above the rest in safari destinations.”

The Nation team bumped into Mr Terry at Mara Intrepids in the reserve on Saturday when he was checking out.

Mr Terry arrived in the country with his wife Luciana and sons Ignacio, 8, and six-year-old Cristobal last week.

It was his third holiday visit to the country. The second was 10 years ago, when he was vice-president.

“I was vice-president from 2001 to 2006 but before that I was the minister for Tourism,” he said.

Mr Terry, who is a businessman, said he fell for the Mara due to its abundant wildlife, alluring rolling hills and the savannah grassland.

“Peru does not have the kind of wildlife found in Kenya,” he said.

“Everywhere you go in the Mara you encounter all kinds of wildlife; from the big five to smaller animals. It is here that you get value for your money.”

Before he arrived at his favourite Mara for a three-night holiday, Mr Terry and his family spent two nights at Samburu Intrepids.

Apart from game-watching, the former Peruvian vice-president also took his wife and children for a balloon ride.

When asked which animal he enjoyed watching the most, he quickly responded: “I love all the animals.”

“I saw three cheetahs, three leopards, lots of wildebeeste, elephants, buffaloes, giraffes, gazelles, lions, hippos and monkeys.”

Mr Terry said apart from the wildlife, he enjoys the unique Maasai culture and friendly workers at Mara Intrepids.

He urged the Maasai to preserve their way of life.

“Kenya has nice weather. I also came here to see where the country is in terms of development,” he said.

Asked what Kenya should do to attract more tourists, Mr Terry said there was need for more promotions, especially in Latin America.

“Only a few people know about Kenya in Peru, Chile, Ecuador and other countries in South America and the reason is lack of information,” he said.

He added that children enjoy game viewing and they would be future tourists.