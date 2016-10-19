CJ Maraga holds prayers at his chambers

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

As a testimony to his faith and commitment to religion, Chief Justice David Maraga first held a prayer session when at his chambers before transacting any business at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, shortly after being sworn in.

The short prayer session was led by the President of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) East and Central Africa Region Dr Blasious Ruguri.

Ushering Dr Ruguri to lead the prayers, Justice Maraga said: “ As a staunch Christian, I had purposed that before I begin to discharge my new duties as the CJ, I will pray and thank God for bringing me this far. I have come along with the leadership of the SDA church and I call upon Dr Ruguri to lead the prayer session.”

Dr Ruguri who was accompanied by the top echelon of the SDA leadership read a scripture from Genesis 1:1-8 where he said God created the Earth from a formless state.

“We can make the best from what is being viewed as formless, void and broken to reach our destiny,” Dr Ruguri said.

He said everybody in the society is crying for justice and that “it was the duty of the entire judiciary to ensure it is availed to all.”

Dr Ruguri advised the CJ to cooperate with all the judges, magistrates and judicial staff to make the Kenyan Judiciary the best in dispensing justice and upholding the rule of law.

The president of SDA Church West Region Kenneth Bishop and Omae Kefa of the Redeemed Gospel made prayes for the wellbeing of the Judiciary.

Dr Ruguri was flunked by Dr Sam Makori, the president of SDA Church East-Kenya Region.

A host of pastors from the SDA church graced the occasion.

The wife of the CJ and his two brothers were also in attendance