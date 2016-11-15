By STELLA CHERONO

More by this Author

Chief Justice David Maraga on Tuesday said he would reorganise several offices to strengthen service delivery in the Judiciary.

The Office of the Ombudsman, the Judicial Service Commission Inspectorate Unit, the Directorate of Internal Risk and Audit will be reorganised.

Mr Maraga, who has vowed to prioritise the fight against corruption, said the Judiciary would ensure that citizens got justice without delay or bias.

“I shall strengthen this effort by consolidating the various accountability institutions that have been set up for the Judiciary transformation programme,” Mr Maraga said.

He added that he envisioned a country where the government as well as individuals and private entities were accountable under the law.

“We want a country where the laws are clear, stable, and just and are applied evenly; a country where fundamental rights are protected; a country where the process by which the laws are enacted, administered, and enforced is accessible, fair, and efficient,” he said.

HIRED MORE OFFICERS

Mr Maraga said the Judiciary had hired more officers, tripled the number of mobile courts and instituted various policies including bail, bond and sentencing guidelines.

“There can be no rule of law, however progressive the Constitution may be, if you have a Judiciary that is weak and cowardly,” he said.

He was speaking at Strathmore University during a symposium on the Rule of Law in Africa, where he vowed to lead with courage.

“At the level of the courts, the Anti-Corruption Courts shall be revitalised and the back to back hearings of corruption cases that have begun, and are producing results, will be enhanced,” he said.

He said this year alone, the anti-corruption court has registered 17 convictions, the highest number in a single year since the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission was established.

FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

He said this year alone, the anti-corruption court, EACC has registered 17 convictions - the highest number of convictions in a single year since EACC was established.

He called upon other arms of government and departments to join hands with him in the fight against corruption, saying that the vice was ruining the country.

CJ Maraga said the judiciary was already preparing procedures and processes for election dispute resolution in preparation for next year’s general elections.