Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has declared support for President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in 2017.

At the same time, she has reiterated her intention to gun for Kirinyaga governorship but on Narc-Kenya ticket, a party she said "will not join Jubilee to form an alliance".

Speaking at Kianyaga Catholic Church in Gichugu on Thursday, Ms Karua said she had decided to back Mr Kenyatta because he is the choice of Kirinyaga people.

"My party will not be fielding a presidential candidate in 2017 and the residents from this region want Mr Kenyatta to go back to State House. I have no problem with that," she told the 400 Narc-Kenya delegates at the church's hall.

GRAFT FIGHT

"They should elect him to complete his two terms."

Further, Ms Karua said she supported President Kenyatta's fight against corruption.

"President Kenyatta is doing his best to fight corruption and I fully support his endeavours," she said.

"I will join hands with the President to fight graft in the country. Everyone should back efforts by the Head of State," she added.

Her announcement came as a surprise to many because Ms Karua has been a fierce critic of the Jubilee government, especially on how it has handled war on corruption, electoral reforms and rule of law.

UHURU RECOGNITION

The former Justice minister and Gichugu MP has also been working the Opposition to exert pressure and check excesses of the Jubilee government.

Ms Karua said Narc-Kenya would sponsor candidates for ward, MP, women rep, senatorial and gubernatorial seats across the country.

She promised to serve all without discrimination if elected the Kirinyaga governor, adding that she would invest in health and transport, sectors she said were in "pathetic conditions".

"I'm a work-alcoholic and everyone knows know that. Even President Uhuru recognised me during Mashujaa Day as a heroine. I will transform Kirinyaga into an economic hub if elected," she said.

Ms Karua told her rivals to brace themselves for a bruising battle in the next polls.

HAT IN THE RING

"I have thrown my hat in the ring and it will be tough ride for my opponents," she said.

She dismissed as untrue claims that she will form a super alliance with Raila-Odinga-led Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord).

"There was report in the social media that I will form a super alliance with Cord. This false and the information should be ignored. Narc-Kenya is not going to form an alliance with any coalition," she said.