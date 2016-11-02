Martha Karua to run for Kirinyaga governor

Wednesday November 2 2016

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua. She on November declared that she would run for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat in 2017 polls. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By GUCHU NDUNG'U
Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has declared her intention to run for the Kirinyaga governor’s seat in an announcement that caught many political analysts by surprise.  

This is because it comes weeks after she told Mombasa residents that she would be gunning for the presidency, a position she lost to President Kenyatta in 2013.

Ms Karua joins a crowded field of contestants like former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru, Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari, Businessman Bedan Kagai and former Metropolitan Minister Njeru Githae.

The incumbent Joseph Ndathi will also be defending his seat.

TWO WOMEN

Ms Karua announced on Twitter that she would use her Narc-Kenya party to run for the seat in a region where Mr Kenyatta's TNA, which recently merged into Jubilee Party, swept all elected seats in 2013

The county is also one of the few, if any, with two women running for the gubernatorial seat. 

The country has not elected a female governor since the devolved system of government was introduced in 2013.

Ms Karua served as the Gichugu MP for two terms and is a strong defender of the Constitution and the rule of law.