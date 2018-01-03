Matatu sacco sues NTSA over licence suspension

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A matatu sacco has moved to court to challenge the suspension of its licence which was suspended after a motorist was clobbered to death by its crew.

Marimba Investment sacco has faulted the move by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) saying its hurting their business.

In a case certified urgent by Justice Roselyn Aburili the sacco, which operates 40 motor vehicles said the grounding of their matatus was hurting their business yet they were not to blame for the incident in which the motorist died following an altercation with a driver and a conductor of one of their vehicles.

POLICE

Joseph Kiarie died shortly after the altercation with the conductor and driver of matatu registration number KCF 932C. Mr Kiarie’s vehicle had been involved in a minor accident with the matatu.

The sacco through lawyer Karuku Wachira said they voluntarily recorded statements with the police and the matter is being investigated.

The two suspects are still at large but Mr Wachira said the actions of the driver and his conductor is an individual responsibility. He added that NTSA has the powers to revoke the licences of the two suspects.

LOANS

He said the sacco has employed over 80 people, some of whom are paid daily. He said the employees are suffering yet they had nothing to do with the incident.

Mr Wachira said some of the motor vehicles were purchased through loans and grounding them would affect the servicing of the monthly payments which are due between 5th and 10th of every month.