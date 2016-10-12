By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

A matatu transport trade union has sued to challenge the new regulations on instant fines for minor traffic offences.

The Kenya National Union of Cooperative Staff has sued Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to challenge the law gazetted last month.

Through lawyer George Miyare, the union accuses Mr Macharia of allowing arbitrary rules to be enforced by the NTSA.

It claims the rules violate transport sector workers' rights to a fair trial.

The union faults the new rules that impose instant fines on people who commit minor traffic offences, such as talking on phone while driving and exceeding speed limits.

The fines range between Sh500 and Sh10,000.

The union wants the regulations temporarily suspended pending the determination of their case.

They also want the 2016 Traffic Minor Offences Rules, gazetted in a notice dated September 23, quashed and that the minister and the NTSA be stopped from enforcing the same.