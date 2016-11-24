Lempurkel charged with incitement

The lawmaker denied both charges and Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai released him on a Sh500,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh300,000 pending the hearing of the case.

His words, the prosecution said, could have led to destruction of government property.

Mr Lempurkel faced another charge of inciting his supporters to violence at the police station by telling Constable Nicholas Kipruto to release the suspect or they burn the station.

By MUCHIRI GITONGA

More by this Author

Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel has been charged in a Nanyuki court with threatening to set on fire a police station in Laikipia County.

The lawmaker, who was rearrested in Nairobi on Wednesday soon after facing charges of assaulting Nominated MP Sarah Lekorere, is alleged to have threatened to set alight Rumuruti Police Station in his push for the release of a suspect.

He is alleged to have committed the offence on July 31, 2016.

Mr Lempurkel faced another charge of inciting his supporters to violence at the police station by telling Constable Nicholas Kipruto to release the suspect or they burn down the station.

DENIED CHARGES

His words, the prosecution said, could have led to destruction of government property.

The lawmaker denied both charges and Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai released him on a Sh500,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh300,000 pending the hearing of the case.

He paid the cash bail.

Earlier, the prosecution applied to have Mr Lempurkel locked up, saying police were carrying out further investigations into reports that his supporters were still threatening police and members of the public.

The prosecutor also urged the court to compel the accused to advise his supporters to stop the threats.

TIGHT SECURITY

But Mr Lempurkel's lawyer Juma Kagoro said it was the MP's constitutional right to be granted bail.

Ms Macharia ruled that the prosecution did not have compelling reasons to have the MP locked up as they could deal with the alleged inciters individually.

There was tight security in and around the court as the MP was brought in until he left.

His supporters were barred from going beyond the main gate of the court compound.