The government on Thursday put on notice private schools operating multiple examination centres.

Education CS Fred Matiang’i said the government would not tolerate unethical practices meant to make the institutions record high marks.

“This is ridiculous. Owners of schools are using innocent children to market their business in an unscrupulous manner,” Dr Matiang’i said.

He added that some private schools register 20 to 30 bright students in one centre while those with poor academic records sent to a different centre.

The CS directed Kenya National Examinations Council to ensure the directive to deregister such institutions is implemented.

“These centres are the ones that top the charts when ranking is done. Some of the schools will today be captured on TV channels celebrating,” he said at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

The CS also announced that private candidates would from next year sit for the tests in public institutions.

He said cases of double registration had been recorded and that is why some candidates did not sit the examination for fear of being arrested.

A total 10,365 candidates did not sit their 2016 KCPE tests.

Dr Matiang’i attributed the success of the examination to colleagues Joseph Nkaissery (Interior) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

“I am a proud Kenyan for the accurate and timely results recorded no case of cheating,” Mr Mucheru said.