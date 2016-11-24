Matiangi: Exam marking will be strict

Dr Matiangi said schools should teach students the value of hard work and desist getting good grades through dubious means.

By RAPHAEL WANJALA

More by this Author

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi has said that marking of exams will be strict just as the supervision of exams.

Speaking in Bungoma town earlier today while witnessing the distribution of KCSE exams, Dr Matiangi said schools should teach students the value of hard work and desist getting good grades through dubious means.

"We should encourage our children to work hard. Not let them value grades that they have not worked for. It’s not business as usual in exams in Kenya," he said.

Dr Matiangi said that all the sacrifices made by school heads and supervisors during the administration of exams should not be undone at the marking stage.

He added that the ministry was committed to ensuring that exams are concluded without a hitch.

"I am warning those who will be involved in the marking not to drop the ball on the exercise. We will not let the sacrifice made to go to waste," he said.

Dr Matiangi noted that various principals had raised concerns that their efforts to manage exams would be undone and assured them that measures are in place to ensure strict marking.

"We will use the strictest methods to conduct the marking of exams and this will bring confidence to our new system of managing exams," said Dr Matiangi.

He said that the examinations had not leaked and there is no chance of leakage as exams are 90 per cent complete.