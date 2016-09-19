By OUMA WANZALA

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has appointed Laban Ayiro as the acting vice-chancellor of Moi University.

Prof Ayiro who is the current acting deputy vice-chancellor in charge of planning replaces Prof Richard Mibey whose term ended Monday (September 19).

"Prof Ayiro will act for a period of three months until a substantive VC is appointed," said Dr Matiangi in a letter dated September 19 and addressed to the university Council chairman Prof Jenasio Kinyamario.

The council had submitted three names to the CS for appointment as acting VC.

The university is set to hold its 32nd graduation on Thursday and Friday this week.

The submitted names included those of Prof Daniel Tarus who is DVC in charge of finance and Prof Isaac Kimengi DVC in charge of academics.

In June, Prof Mibey was sent on terminal leave pending retirement but made an about-turn and took back his position from Prof Fabian Esemai who had been appointed in acting capacity.

Prof Mibey has been at the helm of the university since September 2006.