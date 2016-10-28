By OUMA WANZALA

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has cautioned universities against admitting students who are not qualified to programmes especially politicians whom he said are keen to have certificates ahead of the next General Election.

“I am aware that the political season is here with us again and politicians are running to our institutions to obtain papers in the shortest time possible,” said Dr Matiang’i.

He went on: “Kindly note that all students admitted into your programmes must meet the minimum admission requirements and contact hours for teaching.”

The Cabinet Secretary directed the Commission for University Education (CUE) to monitor and ensure that universities adhere to admission guidelines.

Dr Matiang’i observed that the government will not allow higher education to be diluted and compromise the country’s posterity.