By OUMA WANZALA

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has extended by six weeks the term of the team formed to investigate unrest in schools.

The eight-member special investigation panel of security experts and educationists was supposed to hand over its report on Friday.

The team, led by career provincial administrator Claire Omolo, had been given a month to probe the unrest that has led to the destruction of dormitories at more than 120 schools in the second term.

The decision to extend the term was reached after the team sought more time, saying it was yet to conclude its work.

As the team investigates student unrest, dormitories in more than five schools have been burnt in the third school term as more than 1.5 million candidates prepare to sit national examinations in November.

Other members of the team are Lilian Muli (assistant inspector-general of police), Patrick Mugo (Directorate of Criminal Investigations), Charles Khayira (Ministry of Education), James Kairu, (Ministry of Education), Loise Nyaseda (Teachers Service Commission), educationist Gracie Mullei and Lt-Col (Rtd) F.C. Mugambi.

The panel is required to review the recommendations of past task forces on student unrest, assess implementation and suggest ways of incorporating some of the proposals.