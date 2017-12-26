In a suit filed against Dr Matiang’i by activist Okiya Omtatah, Justice Hellen Wasilwa issued a temporary order pending the hearing and determination of the case.

By SAMWEL OWINO

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has been accused of contempt of court by civil society organisations.

The organisations criticised Dr Matiang’i for failing to bar NGO Coordination Board Executive Director Fazul Mahamed from conducting affairs of the board despite a court order issued three weeks ago. The group now wants Dr Matiang’i and Mr Mahamed committed to civil jail for failing to obey a court order.

CONTRACT

On December 7, the Employment and Labour Relations Court stopped efforts aimed at renewing or extending Mr Mahamed’s contract as the executive director of the board.

Mr Mahamed’s contract ended on November 23.

In a statement, Civil Society Reference Group Presiding Convener Suba Churchill said Dr Matiang’i had not acted on the court order three weeks down the line, claiming that Mr Mahamed was still in office. “Mr Mahamed is a stumbling block to the operationalisation of the Public Benefit Organisations Act that was assented into law by then President Mwai Kibaki,” he said.